Larger-than-life action stars or charming romantic actors ruled Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. However, one actor who has always stood out from the crowd is Govinda. He became a huge name due to his comic timing and dance moves. He was known for wrapping up multiple scenes in a single day and was called a “one-take actor” by many. His legacy was so huge that even legends like Aamir Khan used to follow him very closely.

It is no secret that Aamir is considered to be among the finest actors in Indian cinema. His brilliance has always shone through in movies such as Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and more. However, even after becoming a household name, Aamir followed Govinda’s teachings, including going to Hyderabad to see Govinda perform.

Aamir Khan Wondered How Govinda Could Give Such Long Shots In One Take

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shakti Kapoor revealed an incident when he and Govinda were shooting a qawwali scene in Hyderabad. Shakti Kapoor narrated how Aamir Khan humbly stood among the crew. Kapoor saw “someone very short standing in a corner in the crowd.” When Shakti was sure it was Aamir Khan, he rushed towards him and asked the crew to get him a chair and tea. He asked the actor, “Sir, what are you doing here?”

To this, Aamir replied in great admiration of Govinda. He said, “I have come to see how Govinda manages to lip sync so well and how he manages to give such long shots in one take.” He then said, “I am the biggest fan of Govinda.’” Such was the legacy of Govinda that even the biggest of the names used to follow his art. In a previous interview with PTI, Aamir revealed that Govinda was his favorite actor and loves to watch his films.

He added, “Govinda is one actor who really entertains me. He has got a great comic timing and he is a fine actor.” Aamir Khan also revealed that Sandwich was his favorite movie of Govinda and that he had seen it at least 10 to 12 times.

