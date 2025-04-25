In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock isn’t just facing the usual baddies; he’s up against a twisted buffet of villains who make Hell’s Kitchen feel like an all-you-can-scarier buffet. Gone are the days of street-level crooks, these villains are next-level! The latest season introduces a wild batch of antagonists, from the tortured artist-turned-murderer Muse, to the ever-terrifying Fisk, who just won’t stay out of the political spotlight.

Whether it’s a criminal mastermind like Fisk plotting to turn New York into his personal empire or Dex, the deadly sharpshooter with a grudge, the stakes have never been higher. Born Again elevates Matt’s rogues’ gallery to terrifying new heights, giving us a rollercoaster of confrontations, emotional battles, and jaw-dropping twists. And, of course, no one does it better than the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen when it comes to fighting back. So, let’s dive into the menacing, the terrifying, and the meh, ranking Daredevil: Born Again’s rogues from fearsome to forgettable!

Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk is the MCU’s big, bad, and brawny boss of Hell’s Kitchen. Kingpin isn’t just a villain, he’s a full-on threat to every street-level hero in New York, including Daredevil. With his intimidating strength, brainpower, and manipulation game, Fisk isn’t someone you want to mess with. In Daredevil: Born Again, he’s not just pulling strings from the shadows; he’s running the city as its new mayor. Talk about a power trip! Fisk is crafting his anti-vigilante army, and with his rise to power, it’s clear he’s aiming for a reign of terror. And trust us, this is just the beginning, Born Again season 2 could make him even more dangerous. Daredevil’s got his work cut out for him!

Bullseye

Bullseye is the definition of deadly accuracy, and we’re not just talking about hitting the bullseye at a carnival game. This guy can turn any random object into a lethal weapon, and that includes the poor souls who just happen to be standing in his way. First showing up in Daredevil season 3, Bullseye, played by Wilson Bethel, goes on an absolute rampage in Born Again, starting with the death of Foggy Nelson and leaving chaos in his wake.

He may not have superhuman abilities, but his insane precision makes him one of the most dangerous villains out there. With his spine upgraded with cognium steel, he’s about to become an even bigger threat in future episodes. And let’s not forget that Born Again had him busting out of prison to try and take down Kingpin, talk about an explosive entrance! Bullseye’s not going anywhere anytime soon, and that’s bad news for Daredevil.

Muse

Muse, played by Hunter Doohan in Daredevil: Born Again, is one of the most chilling villains to hit the MCU. A serial killer with a twisted artistic flair, Muse used his victims’ blood to create paint, turning murder into macabre art. His obsession with Matt Murdock’s girlfriend, Dr. Heather Glenn, led to a deadly showdown, with Glenn ultimately shooting him. Though Muse doesn’t have superpowers, his sadistic nature and gruesome methods made him a terrifying threat. His potential return in future episodes would surely add even more darkness to Daredevil’s already sinister world.

The Punisher

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, first made waves in Daredevil season 2, where his brutal methods contrasted sharply with Matt Murdock’s more restrained approach. In Daredevil: Born Again, Castle returns, still waging his unrelenting war on crime. His appearance serves as a reminder of his brutal methods and unwavering mission for justice, even if it puts him at odds with Daredevil’s moral compass. While his role in Born Again is quieter, it sets the stage for his larger role in the MCU, with his upcoming Punisher Special Presentation promising more chaos and conflict.

Masked Bank Robbers

In Daredevil: Born Again, Luca’s gang plays a key role in fueling the growing gang war in New York’s criminal underworld. Led by the witty and charismatic Devlin (Cillian O’Sullivan), the group of masked bank robbers attempts to steal a rare diamond worth $1.8 million to settle Luca’s debt. While they lack superhuman abilities, their skill with weapons and determination make them a threat to the bank’s staff and customers in episode 5, “With Interest.” Though Murdock easily takes down the robbers, the episode stands out thanks to O’Sullivan’s dynamic performance and the chemistry between the cast.

