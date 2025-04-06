Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is ruling the Kerala theatres right now. But new challengers are arriving on April 10th, 2025. Can they overthrow the current champion? Leading the pack of newcomers is Mammootty with Bazooka, followed by the Basil Joseph-starrer Maranamass, and then Naslen with his sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana. Let’s take a look at these competitors one by one.

Bazooka

Bazooka was originally scheduled to release in February, but it got postponed to April 10th. It is an action thriller led by Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon, written and directed by Deeno Dennis. GVM portrays the role of a police officer, while Mammootty is expected to help him capture a serial killer. According to some reports, to track down the killer, they engage in a series of elaborate games devised by the murderer himself.

Maranamass

Maranamass looks to be a crime comedy with a wild twist of serial killings, as teased in its trailer. Basil Joseph takes on the role of a rogue troublemaker, pulling off bizarre yet impactful stunts, like listing a police station on OLX, stirring religious tensions by fishing in a temple pond, and even setting fire to a school staff room. Meanwhile, a serial killer with a price on his head is on the loose. Amidst all the chaos, there’s also a bus driver whose only goal is to get married. Their lives collide in this quirky tale helmed by Sivaprasad.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana may seem like the underdog among the challengers, but Kerala box office predictions have been proven wrong repeatedly. Anything can happen. This young adult sports drama follows a group of friends led by the protagonist, who takes up boxing with dreams of competing in a tournament and making it big. The film stars Naslen and Lukman, among others. Directed by Khalid Rahman, it carries a fair bit of buzz thanks to his previous hit, Thallumaala. While that film was a stylized action flick with minimal plot, its nonlinear storytelling and dynamic fight scenes turned it into a theatrical blockbuster. Here’s hoping Rahman can capture that same magic once again.

