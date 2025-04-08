Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s new trailer has recently been released, and the fans are thrilled about the upcoming movie. Although neither Cruise nor the makers have confirmed it to be the franchise’s final film, it indeed is being promoted as such. Anyway, the last installment in the franchise Dead Reckoning – Part One experienced an underwhelming performance at the box office because of the Barbenheimer phenomenon. Barbie and Oppenheimer hogged up all the spotlight, becoming the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The Final Reckoning has the chance to avenge its predecessor’s bad box office run, but will it be able to do that?

Christopher McQuarrie directed the actioner, which is the eighth installment in the franchise and a direct sequel to Ded Reckoning Part One. It is distributed by Paramount Pictures. The first film in the series was released in 1996, and all the movies contributed considerably to the franchise, making it one of the top 20 highest-grossing film series of all time. According to The Numbers, the cumulative total of the Mission: Impossible franchise is over $4.14 billion worldwide.

According to media reports, the reported budget of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a mammoth $400 million, and by calculation, it would need around $1 billion globally to reach the break-even point. Given the star power of Tom Cruise and the buzz for the film, it might hit the break-even. In addition, there is no big release around that time except for the Lilo & Stitch movie. However, both movies are of different genres, so the performance might not be hindered eventually. It will also be getting the Memorial Day weekend, and thus, it is expected to garner a larger audience.

However, earning $1 billion is not enough. It would have to earn more than that to make profits. But we will give the film a chance as it has emotions worth almost three decades. The trailer has received a positive reaction. Tom Cruise has done some of the meanest stunts for this one, and they are not keeping it a surprise for the movie-going audience. The makers have showcased some great shots from the film in their latest trailer to attract its target audience. The fans want to show all their love to this one as they failed the Dead Reckoning – Part One.

Here’s how much Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One earned at the box office:

Domestic – $172.64 million

Overseas – $398.48 million

Worldwide – $571.12 million

It was made on an estimated budget of $291 million. The Dead Reckoning—Part One performed well in India and reportedly became the actor’s first film to cross the 100 crore mark.

In conclusion, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, has the potential to earn $1 billion at the box office, but due to its reported $400 million budget, that will not be enough for it to become a blockbuster. The franchise has earned $4.1 billion overall; if this upcoming installment collects $1 billion globally, then the series will cross the $5 billion mark. It will be another interesting achievement for the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

