The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World hangs in there despite losing theatres in the United States and the new releases. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s film benefited from Snow White’s lousy performance, but not anymore. Captain America 4 suffered by the release of A Minecraft Movie and A Working Man. It is nowhere near the domestic top-five charts. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, the fourth Captain America movie was made on a reported budget of $180 million, which is undoubtedly a large amount but still less than many MCU movies. Some of the Marvel Studio films’ budgets often go past $250 million. However, this number excludes the marketing cost. The movie features an exciting cast comprising Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World collected a decent $1.4 million on its 8th weekend at the box office in North America. The film not only witnessed a drop of -52.2% from last weekend but also another 630 theatres on Friday. The MCU flick has hit the $199.1 million cume in the United States. It will cross the $200 million milestone this week or this weekend.

The report also mentioned that Captain America 4 is expected to end its domestic run with a total between $200 million and $205 million collection in the US. The overseas collections for this weekend are yet to be revealed. Therefore, adding the $199.1 million domestic gross to $212.28 million international cume, the global total has reached the $411.4 million mark. Since it was made on a production budget of $180 million, the film has grossed 128.55% more than the price tag so far.

Captain America: Brave New World by Julius Onah is the continuation of the Disney+ web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World, released on February 14, is still running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie China Box Office: Earns $14M+ Registering The Biggest Opening Of This Year For A Hollywood Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News