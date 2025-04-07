Snow White experiences a harsh decline at the box office overseas. Although it struggles to reach the $100 million mark at the box office in North America, it has hit a significant milestone worldwide. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s musical fantasy has been hit hard with the arrival of the Minecraft movie. Keep scrolling for more.

The film also lost its spot in the domestic top three this weekend. Disney’s musical fantasy features Rachel Zegler as a resilient princess who escapes the assassination by her stepmother, the Evil Queen, forming an alliance with seven dwarfs and a rogue bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Disney’s Snow White lost 450 theatres on Friday and collected $6.1 million only on its 3rd weekend. It is the lowest third three-day weekend for any princess live-action remakes. The film has experienced a harsh drop of 58.4% from last weekend. The Disney musical fantasy has hit the $77.5 million cume in the United States. The trade analyst predicts the $100 million milestone might be out of reach. It is reportedly eyeing a $90 million to $95 million run in the United States.

The Disney fantasy collected $9 million only on its 3rd weekend overseas. It has witnessed a steep drop of -58.3% from last weekend. It has hit the $90.9 million international cume. It played across over 53 markets. Adding that to its $77.5 million domestic cume, Snow White has finally crossed the $150 million mark. The global gross has reached the $168.4 million mark. Made on a budget of $250 million, the film is a massive box office disaster.

Snow White is projected to earn between $195 million and $210 million in its global run, resulting in a significant loss. The Disney musical was released in theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Despicable Me Tetralogy Box Office: Revisiting The $3B+ Success Of One Of The Highest-Grossing Animated Franchises

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News