Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie might have failed to beat the global opening of The Super Mario Bros Movie, but it has beaten the 2023 blockbuster on its home turf. Black is part of both films. It has registered one of the biggest openings in recent times, beating Inside Out 2 as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been awarded a B+ on CinemaScore. It has exceeded the industry’s projections, as they expected it to earn between $140 million and $155 million in the United States. The film is being loved by the people, and this is reflected in its opening weekend collection only. The movie has also beaten Furious 7’s opening weekend collection as one of the biggest weekends ever for April.

Luiz Fernando’s report states that A Minecraft Movie crushed the industry projections by collecting $157 million on its three-day opening weekend. It has surpassed the debut of The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $146.4 million as the biggest opening for a videogame-based movie. It is also the biggest three-day weekend since Deadpool and Wolverine last year. The movie has also registered the 3rd biggest weekend ever for April, beating Furious 7’s $147.2 million remaining behind Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million and Infinity War’s $257.7 million openings.

The list is never-ending. A Minecraft Movie has also beaten Inside Out 2’s $154.1 million to become the fourth-biggest three-day weekend ever for a PG-rated film. It is lower than The Lion King’s $191.8 million, Incredibles 2’s $182.7 million, and Beauty and the Beast’s $174.8 million. After a long time, the exhibitors are witnessing such a grand opening at the North American box office.

As per Deadline, the videogame adaptation has grossed $144.1 million in its international debut, and combined with the domestic debut, A Minecraft Movie’s global debut is a staggering $301 million. It failed to surpass the global debut of The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $375.6 million. However, it has set a new benchmark for videogame adaptations at the US box office.

A Minecraft Movie released on April 4 will earn great numbers globally on its opening weekend. Check out our review of the movie here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

