Awards for any artist are a validation of their craft and the caliber they present. Last evening came with the most sought-after nominations for Emmy Awards 2021. The prestigious television honour not only included the much spoken about shows, including WandaVision and This Is Us, but surprised the world by taking into consideration Emily In Paris and Hamilton.

Now the controversy around Emily in Paris is much spoken about, and will again be mentioned soon, Emmy jury is now being called out for something else. And as guessed it is the word that follows every nomination list, the great ‘Snub’. While the nomination has been applauded, but that doesn’t stop people from making the observations. When the axed shows include The Mandalorian and Small Axe, the jury is answerable to a wide audience that has loved and enjoyed the shows.

Read on to know the 5 shows that faced the snub in Emmy Awards 2021 nominations and the audience feels they deserved more.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

The most shocking of all! While the show managed to get a guest actor nomination for Don Cheadle and several technical nods at the Emmy 2021, was that enough? Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s powerful chemistry and the conversation around what it is like to be a black superhero in America deserve way more.

SMALL AXE

Axing Small Axe only went on to create a wrong impression of the jury. Steve McQueen’s critically praised anthology brought a Golden Globes for John Boyega. The series that tells the stories of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s, only got one nod in the Best Cinematography category.

PEDRO PASCAL (THE MANDALORIAN)

We know The Mandalorian is leading the nominations race with 24 in its kitty but does keeping Pedro Pascal out of the Best Actor list make any sense. It has already been said that Emmy snubbed him last time because he spends most of the show under a helmet. But the snub is real and cannot be digested.

RUTHERFORD FALLS

Michael Schur’s sitcom Rutherford Falls isn’t just another show that one can pass on. It talks about an issue in the larger context. It beams inclusivity and diversity from every corner. Written by a room 50 percent of native writers and telling a story of one, the show deserves to be spoken about at the Emmy 2021.

MYTHIC QUEST

This isn’t the first time at the Emmy for Mythic Quest. Apple+ TV’s workplace comedy is a critically acclaimed one but somehow the jury didn’t feel the need to recognize it in the Best Comedy category. It did get nominations for best narrator and sound editing, but that clearly isn’t enough.

Tell us what do you feel, and if you have any other additions, please mention them in the comment section below.

