The reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker sparked rumours about getting married after Kourtney’s hairstylist Glen Coco (AKA Oropeza) shared gossip through several photos of the romantic getaway to Las Vegas.

The photos and the caption sparked the gossip about them getting married in Sin City. Kourtney and Travis are seen holding hands and looking flirtatious in those photos, while no wedding ring can be seen.

In photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted on Instagram by the hairstylist, the caption read ‘NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time’.

Adding to those rumours was the photo shared by Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama on her Instagram story with the caption, “so happy for you guys.” This made the social media chatter about the couple’s status more earnest.

While neither of the couples, nor their friends and family has officially talked about their engagement status, the photos and the caption have given enough fuel for the fire.

Eventually, the photos popped up on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story as well. However, she did not indulge in providing any details about their trip. She simply shared the photo with a heart emoji.

A report from The Sun squashes all the rumours after a source at the Marriage License Bureau in Clark County, Nevada shared that “Kourtney and Travis never filed for a marriage license here”.

The source also added that “They would have had to have come into this office in person and we would have noticed them. The pair would also have been required to use their full legal names”.

While it is unclear whether they are married or not, Kourtney and Travis look happy together in the vacation photos.

