Angelina Jolie has been a bizarre controversy queen back in the day. From her relationships with her co-stars to kissing her brother at the Oscars to wearing blood vial necklaces with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, the actress has managed to be in the limelight from a very young age. Once a tape went viral where Jolie was seen expressing her love for sadomasochism.

For those of you who don’t know what sadomasochism is, it means a se*ual practise characterized by sadism and masochism.

Talking to Time Magazine, Angelina Jolie said, “S&M focuses you on survival. It’s a weird cleansing of self.” In the same video, Jolie described the majestic beauty of sadomasochism and how it has changed her life.

Angelina Jolie also revealed the idea of making a movie on the same subject.

Also, there was a time when the Maleficent actress confessed to being a lesbian and how she would have married her Foxfire co-star Jenny Shimizu.

It was when Angelina Jolie was married to ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller and said, “I probably would have married her if I hadn’t been married by then.”

Apparently, Angelina’s relationship wasn’t the first high-profile lesbian relationship for Jenny. She was also involved with Madonna at one point in time and revealed, “She would book me on flights to any part of the world where she was on tour, just to sleep together. I was her s*x slave.”

In fact, Jenny Shimizu also invited Jolie to her wedding with Michelle Harper but the Maleficent actress didn’t come for obvious reasons. Jenny said, “I didn’t want to be walked to the altar or something, but I thought it would be really cool if she came to the wedding because we have a history.”

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s viral tape of sadomasochism? Tell us in the comments below.

