The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Jedi

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Diana Lee Inosanto, Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn

Director: Dave Filoni

After reuniting with his friends, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and the child are on their way to find the Jedi. The makers have also titled Episode 5 as ‘The Jedi’. In the third episode, Din Djarin meets Bo Katan and fellow Mandalorians. She informs him about the Jedi, Ashoka Tano (Played by Rosario Dawson). Ashoka has her own battle with the Magistrate (Daina Lee Inosanto).

Today’s episode not only introduced us to the Jedi but also revealed a lot about the child. Writer-director Dave Filoni revealed his name in the latest episode & I think it doesn’t go with its cuteness. He’s not Baby Yoda! Well, Jon Favreau had already told us this but we were stubborn and didn’t listen to him. We also get to know a lot about The Child’s backstory and how he is more than just an adorable creature. ‘May the force be with you’ says the Jedi at the end to Mando and it tells us about the next greater adventure for our favourite Din Djarin & no-more-baby-Yoda kid.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Direction & More

Star Wars: The Clone War director Dave Filoni claims to be a big fan of the franchise and he presented an outstanding episode. The Clone War is an important topic on the discussion in the latest series; especially as it features Jedi Ashoka Tano. Compared to the previous ones, he directed a long episode and every scene keeps one glued to the screen.

Dave has been quite meticulous about how he presents the episode. For example, the Anakin and Ashoka themed is played when Rosario Dawson aka the Jedi enters the screen. It’s known that Star Wars is a vast universe. But with the latest episode, one can only imagine how many aspects the creators will have to cover in future and that makes us all happy.

