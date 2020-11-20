In superhero movies, we have always seen our heroes saving people from aliens and bad guys. However, We Can Be Heroes teaser that released last night shows us something interesting. What will one do when the superheroes themselves are kidnapped by aliens? Well, Taylor Dooley, Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal and Haley Reinhart starrer helps us out.

When the superheroes are abducted, it is their kids who go on a mission to save them. In Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming saga, we see how Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) team up with other kids to save her superhero parents and the planet. However, the kids also have to save themselves from the cruel government babysitter Ms Granada, played by Priyanka Chopra.

The trailer reminds us of Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. And why not? After all, We Can Be Heroes is from the same makers. You will have a smile on your face as you watch the cute teaser. Netflix describes the movie as, “If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared We Can Be Heroes teaser on her Instagram page. She wrote, “I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!! Loved playing their nemesis…. who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day. “

Check out the teaser below:

We Can Be Heroes is slated to release on January 1, 2021. Well, looks like people will have to start the new year with this exciting and unique superhero adventure!

Did you like the teaser? Who are you more excited to see? Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal or Taylor Dooley? Do let us know your views on the teaser in the comments section below.

