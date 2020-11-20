Tom Holland is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming Marvel movie, Spider-Man 3. Recently, a stunt video ft. Spidey and MJ (Zendaya) went viral on the internet. Amid all the excitement for the third part, his fans got treated with Chaos Walking trailer. The film also stars Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

In the trailer, Tom plays the character, Todd Hewitt. Viola, played by Daisy end up on a different planet. However, there are no women on the planet. As the residents get to know about their arrival, they are on a hunt for the duo.

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s dynamic is powerful in the trailer. We also get to see the glimpses of Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas and others in Chaos Walking trailer. The film is based on Patrick Ness’ book titled, ‘The Knife of Never Letting Go’.

In the Youtube description of Chaos Walking trailer, the film is described as – “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets”.

Check it out below:

Directed Doug Liman has helmed the film. The screenplay is by Charlie Kaufman, Patrick Ness, Jamie Linden, John Lee Hancock, Gary Spinelli, and Lindsey Beer. Lionsgate Films, 3 Arts Entertainment, ImageMovers, and Allison Shearmur Productions are bankrolling the movie. There is no release date out for the movie yet.

The Chaos Walking trailer is making us forget Spider-Man 3 for now, isn’t it? Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments section below.

