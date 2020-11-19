Well, after Netflix, it’s time to take a look at some best Amazon Prime series which might be helpful to beat your pandemic blues. From Vampire Diaries to This Is Us, this list contains some of the much-acclaimed romantic/dramas. Check it the top 7 Amazon Series!

7. Vampire Diaries

This wholesale lot of drama and romance is packed into eight seasons, 172 episodes worth 40-45 mins/episode. Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder star in this new series, based on the best-selling book series, of two vampire brothers at war for the soul of 17-year-old Elena. It’s also one of the most dramatic serials on Amazon Prime.

6. Bandish Bandits

Radhe a singing prodigy from a classical background & Tamanna, a pop sensation on the rise meet. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve stardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both or will he lose everything he has? The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in pivotal roles. One of the best shows on Amazon Prime (India slate).

5. Shameless

Yeah, we know it was in our Netflix‘s list as well, but this one is the US version. If you remember from your previous article, we told you about this show has two versions. So basically, the similar story just this is the US version of the show with an updated cast.

4. Made In Heaven

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin and Shashank Arora in leading roles, this is probably the best web-series to come out of the country. Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava have directed this. It tackles so many complex issues with such ease, leaving you no choice but understand and think over of where did it all go wrong.

3. Fleabag

Award-winning writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered, dry-witted woman who hurls herself at modern living in London as she deals with the loss of her best friend, a breakup, and financial troubles at her café. Not a spoiler alert: This show is much more than words can ever express. Watch it to experience! Probably the best series on Amazon Prime when it comes to quality writing.

2. Modern Love

Before we get into talking about the show, episode 3 of Modern Love featuring Anne Hathaway is life. It’s a blessing in disguise and that single episode is rewatchable for life. Rest of the show is pretty good too, and every episode contains a different story inspired from the weekly column published by The New York Times. Just eight episodes, but every minute is worth your time.

1. This Is Us

This cinematic form of onion will make you cry with every single episode. The best family drama to come out of any way of cinema. Led by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, this show is worth every tear. Also, the much-deserved contender to be crowned as ‘top Amazon Prime series’.

