Gauahar Khan seems to be on cloud 9 and is enjoying some of the happiest days of her life with fiancé Zaid Darbar. These two are just making us fall in love with them with each passing day. Be it their pictures or videos on social media; fans cannot stop gushing about the fact that they are so adorable.

Gauahar had announced her engagement with Zaid on November 12, 2020, via her social media post. After that, even Zaid’s family has accepted Gauahar with open arms, and we keep seeing several pictures and videos on social media. But what is catching all our attention is the couple’s dance videos.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar keep grooving to some romantic numbers. The latest one being Justin Bieber’s music video titled Baby. The madly in love couple broke into some crazy yet cute steps. Gauahar and Zaid shared this video of them, with mushy captions, setting some relationship goals for all the lovebirds.

Gauahar Khan mentioned this being her favourite track that she grooved to with her favourite person, her caption read, “My fave track with my Fave person! #Baby #justinbieber #Reels @zaid_darbar.” Check out the video below:

Well, the video definitely was entertaining and fun but what grabbed our attention was Zaid’s comment on the video. He asked a question and answered it too. He wrote in his caption, “Who’s your, Baby Baby Baby !??No points for guessing who’s mine@gauaharkhan #Gaza.” Gauahar responding to his post, wrote in the comment section, “My Baby #Zeddy.” Awww! Aren’t these two cute?

Actress Kamya Punjabi also commented on it, calling it blessings. Gauahar Khan after announcing her engagement with Zaid Darbar and celebrating Diwali as well has flown to Dubai for a short vacation. The Bigg Boss 7 winner also posted a happy picture of them from the trip mentioned of being back in Dubai with her favourite person.

Now, we cannot wait for Gauahar to become a bride! What about you?

