The COVID-19 pandemic has created quite a stir in our lives. The fear of getting infected from the virus is real, and everyone from common man to Bollywood and Television celebrities are getting affected. Recently it was revealed that few of Salman Khan’s staff members were tested Corona positive.

Advertisement

Bhaijaan fans were left worried about the actor’s health after that. The staff members included Salman’s personal driver Ashok and two of his household staff. Owing to the unprecedented situation, Salman and his family had isolated themselves for the next 14 days. So the question that arose was, will he be shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week? Continue reading further to get your answer.

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan fans be ready to get good news. We know that you guys were praying for him and his family’s health. Well, it looks like God has answered all your prayers. According to the latest development by The Khabri, Salman and his family have been tested negative for COVID-19.

Yes, the test results of Salman Khan and his family members are negative. Not only this, but it was also revealed that Salman is all set to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow (November 20, Friday) itself. Well, this news has certainly brought some relief to Salman’s fans who were anxiously waiting for the developments. Check out the tweet below:

Breaking #SalmanKhan and his family test #Negative for COVID-19 Salman To shoot #WeekendKaVaar tomorrow himself — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 19, 2020

The actor’s staff members, who were detected with COVID-19, have been admitted to Bombay hospital. According to sources, Salman has made sure his staff gets the best treatment and care for the illness. Along with Bigg Boss 14, Salman is also shooting for his upcoming movie for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The much-awaited film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

So now we are sure that all the Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 14 fans will have a great weekend watching their favourite star host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, isn’t it?

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Lipstick Plays An Important Role In Yogesh Tripathi AKA Happu Singh’s Makeup

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube