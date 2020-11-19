Star Plus’ Anupamaa is constantly beating all other shows in the TRP race. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra as important characters. The set life of Rajan Shahi’s hit show is also full of compassion and positivity. The actors of the show are big animal lovers and keep taking care of a pregnant dog on the set.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly has recently spilled the beans on how does the set life of Star Plus’ Anupamaa looks like. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Spotboy, Rupali Ganguly said, “Our producer Rajan Shahi is taking care of the dogs so nicely, it is very gratifying. There are many stray dogs on the set and I have named them all. Gabbar is the leader of the gang and then there is Lambuji, Chocolate, Rimjhim, Gulabjamun, Adha, Biscuit, Puchki, Badam, Diana and Babe (the youngest). Now Rimjhim is pregnant so we all are very happy and excited to take care of her. The biggest stress buster are our furry friends who give us unconditional love. I find it heavenly when I am around them.”

While talking about the set life, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly said,” Unless and until we don’t need to respond to nature’s calls, we don’t go back to our rooms. You will find us chatting and singing sometimes, or chatting in the passage. Paras and I also dance sometimes. Or else we are playing with our dogs on the set. The whole Anupamaa gang is unstoppable. It’s just like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the reason our on-screen chemistry is so loved is the love we share off camera. In both the shows, the offscreen relationship of the cast is very emotional and real.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey talked about his character. He said, “I can very confidently say that my character Vanraj is one of a kind. Not just on television but even otherwise. Having done close to 40 feature films in Hindi, a few in Tamil and one Hollywood film, and limited TV but very good work that I have done, I can very confidently say that Vanraj is one of the best things I have done till now.”

Sudhanshu added, “The reason why I did this show is primarily because of the character which was offered to me. It is not because I am the hero of the show, but because of the kind of brilliance this character has, the layers he has to deal with. He is grey, pure white, sometimes black, suddenly bounce back, there is a lot of complexity in the character. It is not a character where there is anything definite, hence it is very challenging,”

Must Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Last Episode Ft. Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Air On This Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube