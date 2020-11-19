Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has gifted us with several memories which makes us laugh instantly whenever we recall them. And one of their major contributors is Yogesh Tripathi aka our beloved Daroga Happu Singh.

Although a useless cop, Happu makes us smile with his Bundeli language and accent. His swollen belly, hair fringes and ‘Arey Dada’ has made him a fan favourite. Though it seems like a simple character, Yogesh undergoes a huge makeover to fill the shoes of Happu.

In one of our recent articles dedicated to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, we had enlightened our users on how Yogesh Tripathi was inspired by Motu Patlu cartoon series and lifted the idea of donning a pointed moustache. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about the use of lipstick in his makeup routine.

Yes, you read that right! Yogesh Tripathi does use lipstick to get into his Happu Singh avatar of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. As the character is fond of chewing paan (Betel leaf), Yogesh uses a little bit of a red lipstick shade to portray his paan addiction. Sometimes, he even chews paan for a close-up shot. He told this entire makeup tale while talking to The Moi Blog YouTube channel.

Apart from Bhabiji, Yogesh is also seen in the same character in Happu Singh Ki Ultan Paltan.

Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabi left the show a few weeks back. There were reports that either Shefali Jariwala or Nehha Pendse will replace her. We spoke to actor Anup Upadhyay, who plays David Mishra in the show and asked whether Nehha is entering the show or not. He said, “I have no idea whether Nehha Pendse is entering the show or not. I have not heard anything about it. I have worked with Nehha earlier in a show called ‘May I come in Madam’. It was a good experience. She is a good and known artist.”

“We are shooting with all precautions. We use sanitizers and masks. Whenever we have scenes to shoot, that’s the only time we take off our masks,” he shared further about shooting during pandemic restrictions.

