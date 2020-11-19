The ugly feud that traced back to 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has finally come to an end. Yes, here we are speaking about the cold relations between Will Smith and Janet Hubert. But how did the miracle happen? Read to know more.

The miracle happened during The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, which is premiering on HBO Max. The sitcom that aired from 1990 to 1996, featured Will as a West Philadelphia teenager transplanted to the wealthy Westside enclave. It featured Janet as Will’s Aunt Vivian. Janet was forced to leave the show after doing three seasons and since then, the co-actors didn’t see an eye to eye.

The reunion that featured behind the scenes’ footage and a lot more fun stuff, brought Will Smith and Janet Hubert face to face after 27 years. And finally, we got to witness an emotional reconciliation. The duo shared a heartwarming talk during a segment which lasted for around 15 minutes.

Janet Hubert revealed that during the third season, she was unbearable as she was pregnant and a sufferer of an abusive marriage. “I wasn’t unprofessional on the set; I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn’t know who to trust because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me,” she said while talking to Will Smith.

“You took all that away from me with your words, and words can kill. Calling a Black woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death. And it’s hard enough for a dark-skinned Black woman in this business,” She added. “It was the first time I was ever able to see how much pain she is in and was in and just what she was carrying, what she was trying to hide, what she was trying to hold on to. I can see now the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just to show up every day,” Will Smith replied by referring to his divorce with Sheree Zampino and being a parent himself.

Janet also went onto reveal that she wasn’t removed from the sitcom, but opted out due to salary issues.

We are happy that the decades-old feud has finally come to an end!

