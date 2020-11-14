The much-awaited reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is all set to happen on your screens. Will Smith and the rest of the cast are returning to that familiar stately mansion in Los Angeles. The trailer of the new much-awaited reunion was released by Smith on Instagram on Friday.

HBO Max’s unscripted reunion special of beloved television show marks the 30th anniversary of the show, which will feature Will Smith and the rest of the surviving series regulars. It will also feature, stars like Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. The reunion special will be premiere on November 19.

The Alladin actor on Friday took to Instagram and shared the first trailer of the reunion special. He wrote, “These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion. @freshprince reunion… Nov 19 on @hbomax! #freshprincereunion”

The reunion episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will feature a mix of one-on-one interviews and a cast discussion, wherein the actors will touch on the chemistry that set them apart from other sitcoms. The cast will also pay tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, who died in 2013. The trailer shows that a special surprise guest arrives who will help everyone to celebrate.

Janet Hubert, who played the role of Aunt Viv in the show’s first three seasons before being fired and placed by Reid, was seen sitting down for a chat with Smith for the first time in 27 years. The reunion special is produced by Westbrook Media with Marcus Raboy serving as the director.

Furthermore, Rikki Hughes is the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.

