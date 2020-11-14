Home Alone director Chris Columbus says Ryan Reynolds’ proposed reboot of the film titled Stone Alone is “an insult to the art of cinema.” Home Alone featured Macaulay Culkin and made him an international celebrity as the movie was the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time till 2011. In 2011, The Hangover II dethroned it.

Speaking about the reboots of the film, Disney has already made a reboot which stars Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame Ellie Kemper, Deadpool 2 fame Rob Delaney and Jojo Rabbit fame Archie Yates. The movie will release in 2021. Media reports suggested that Culkin will also appear in a small cameo in the film, and that the actor received $3.2m (£2.5m) for the same. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds has also proposed a reboot titled Stoned Alone.

In a recent interview with Independent, Chris Columbus called the reboot plans of the movie silly. He said,“The reboots are just silly to me. When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan – it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners – I thought to myself, ‘This is just an insult to the art of cinema.”

The director added, “If you’re making a comedy, a musical, no matter what film I’m making, my goal is to treat it with the same respect as if I was making The Godfather. Home Alone is not The Godfather, but you have to treat it with that kind of respect and this idea of remaking things that already exist and are working well? Watch the original! Forget about it. It’s just never going to be as good.”

