Olivia Wilde and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis have now ended their relationship which included a seven-year engagement. The couple began dating in 2011 then got engaged after the holidays in 2012. The couple is proud parents of two kids, son Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.

Advertisement

Both Jason and Olivia have seen major success in the past years. Recently, Olivia began filming on the highly-anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. On the other hand, Jason has been hard at work getting production started on season two of the Apple+ series Ted Lasso.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split come shocking news to all the fans. According to People, a source close to the couple has said that the couple called it quits at the beginning of the year. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the source said.

Olivia had also shared a photo of Sudeikis in June for Father’s Day. In her sweet post, she wrote, “You may have punched Baby Yoda, but it was worth it for this moment of the world’s greatest set-visit. Dads rule. Happy Fathers Day. ❤️”

Jason Sudeikis in a recent interview with ETonline had Praised Wilde as she worked on her new film, Don’t Worry Darling. The film was temporarily halted for two weeks after a member tested positive for COVID-19. During the interview, he said, “It’s amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off. She’s editing the stuff they already shot. She’s using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way.”

Olivia Wilde had also talked about working with her then-fiancé last year with the publication. While promoting Booksmart, she said, “There’s still a shorthand that comes from being someone’s closest partner, but I loved being able to just set him free because he’s one of the best improvisers in the world. And I just loved that we got him to take this bit of information that we had in the script and run with it.”

What do you think about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup Artist Reveals Her Nickname & It Something You Wouldn’t Guess!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube