It all started with quoting the ever-so-cool Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi for one of his recent interviews. He played the modern-day loaded with sarcastic digs version of Hitler in Jojo Rabit. His reply of “I think I’m probably the best actor… in the world” indeed reminds of Shah Rukh Khan brand of humour back here.

We tweeted an article having Taika’s quote with the headline– Jojo Rabbit Maker Taika Waititi: “I Think I’m Probably The Best Actor” without expecting a blockbuster reply from him. But, as we all are aware of how surprising he could be, he quoted our tweet, making it go viral.

This started with the interview in which Taika Waititi was asked about the making of Jojo Rabbit being spread over six years, and his role in the film. Waititi said, “I wrote the script, and then I went off and made three films and then came back to it. At that point, they were encouraging me to play that part, and I didn’t need much encouragement because I think I’m probably the best actor.”

Check out our tweet below:

Here’s what Taika Waititi replied, “Ugh. Guys, this makes me seem arrogant. What I actually said was “I think I’m probably the best actor… in the world.'”

Ugh. Guys, this makes me seem arrogant. What I actually said was “I think I’m probably the best actor… in the world”. https://t.co/uIsGgdzLMN — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 13, 2020

We aren’t comparing anything, but those who are following Shah Rukh Khan’s humour for a while know how this is so much similar to it. This went viral, and many celebrities reacted to the same:

‘Homelander’ from The Boys, Anthony Starr said, “Yeah well you should have said GALAXY!!!!”

Indian actor Karanvir Bohra had a suggestion for Taika Waititi, he said, “That’s ok, we love you, so we believe you… But just to let you know if #jojorabbit was given to me to direct it, I would have made you a better actor than even you think you are @TaikaWaititi 😘”

That’s ok, we love you so we believe you… But just to let you know if #jojorabbit was given to me to direct it, I would have made you a better actor than even you think you are @TaikaWaititi 😘 https://t.co/PEkVUXwm7r — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 13, 2020

NZ Herald’s Wendy Andresen said “You kept it humble with the “think” instead of “know” though so kudos for that.”

Russell Foster found this pretty legit:

Here’s what West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler and House Of Cards’ Elizabeth Thorp replied:

Isn’t this ‘Taika Waititi’ level cool? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

