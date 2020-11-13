The pandemic has forced many of us just to sit back and consume whatever there’s on the internet. From Schitt’s Creek to Fight For My Way, we take you through some of the best shows on Netflix. These shows will not include the mainstream ones, apart from a couple of options.

Here are the Top 10 Netflix Series ranked:

10. Bad Boy Billionaires: India

A very balanced attempt at showing the truth behind some nefarious scams (Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy) of the country. To those who have been affected by these scams, it’ll be a tough watch, and the rest of them should watch it to practice cautiousness while investing.

9. Lovesick

One mutual complaint this show faces from most people is how it’s been badly titled. It also joins the endless list of rom-com serials on Netflix but is different from them. In his quest for true love, Johnny Flynn’s Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Antonia Thomas’ Evie and Daniel Ings’ Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners

8. The Good Place

Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil’s dramedy falls in ‘blessing in disguise’ category of shows which is currently the No. 2 show in this list. Due to an error, self-absorbed Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop arrives at a Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.

7. Broadchurch

Chris Chibnall’s crime drama led by David Tennant and Olivia Colman has been a hidden gem for a couple of years now. After a young boy is murdered in the small seaside town of Broadchurch, local detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy are assigned the case. This indeed is the best web series on Netflix (crime-drama) right now.

6. Shameless

This British dramedy series led to John Wells adapting it in the US as well. Both the versions have their fans with the original (UK) one having an edge for starting it all. Set in the fictional Chatsworth housing estate in Manchester, Paul Abbott’s award-winning comedy-drama follows the living-on-the-edge Gallagher family.

5. Dash & Lily

Austin Abrams & Midori Francis’ Netflix show is a must-watch for everyone who is a sucker for rom-com. If you are craving some light and positive content, this is it. Also, the Jonas Brothers performance is a bonus. This joins the list of ‘top Netflix series’ along with many credible names.

4. After Life 2

Ricky Gervais’ After Life Season 2 is just like its predecessor but comes with a fresh thought of tackling a similar problem. With around 30 minutes/episode with a total of only six episodes, this is more like a conversation of which you would want to be a part of when everyone is social distancing.

3. Fight For My Way

This Park Seo-joon, Kim Ji-won led K-Drama definitely needs more attention than it’s getting right now. A former taekwondo champion and an information desk worker aspire to chase their dreams in a world that isn’t kind to those with mediocre credentials.

2. Schitt’s Creek

Gaining all the well-deserved undue love in India, Schitt’s Creek has become a go-to recommendation for many. It’s a show described as ‘blessing in disguise’ for the tough times we’re in. Created by the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the show follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a small motel after losing their fortune.

1. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ Houses Of Fun

This is strictly for those who could digest sone batsh*t crazy comedy, and it’s the best Netflix series (comedy) right now. It’s not slapstick; it’s lame but smartly penned. Comedy trio Aunty Donna showcase their uniquely absurd and offbeat style through an array of sketches, songs and eclectic characters.

