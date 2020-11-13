A friend in need is a friend indeed – and that’s exactly what Rachel Green aka Jennifer Aniston is. The actress’ makeup artist recently revealed that Jen is one of the kindest people she ever met and said that when she thinks of her she thinks of love and family.

Aniston is a very helpful person, who has done a lot for many charities. Rea don to know what her longtime makeup artist had to say.

During a recent interaction with HELLO! for World Kindness Day, Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist, Angela Levin revealed that the Friends actress is one of the kindest people she knows. She said, “When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family. She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time.”

Angela went on to reveal a nickname she and quite a few other women refer Jennifer Aniston by. The makeup artist said, “We call each other Mamma, not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up – we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind.”

Angela has been Jennifer‘s makeup artist for quite a number of years now and the duo shares a special bond. On the actress’ 51st birthday this year, Angela posted a special message on social media. Her post read, “Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine. So many years we are together and she still takes my breath away.”

The magazine also reported that following the death of George Floyd earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston actress gave £800,000 to racial justice group Color of Change. The Friends actress’ generous heart was also visible when she wrote cheques for associations like Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross. She also frequently works with Stand Up to Cancer. Aniston has been a key supporter of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has also raised millions for the Haiti relief efforts and LBGTQ charity GLAAD.

Talking about this initiative by HELLO!, World Kindness Day (launched on Friday, November 13) features a list of celebrities, royals and influential people who have done kind deeds for others, Besides Jennifer Aniston, the list also features Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Beyonce, the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough.

