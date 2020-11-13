Apple has announced that Oprah Winfrey an American talk show host, television producer and actress will be interviewing former US President Barack Obama on Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation.

The episode with the former US President will be available Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30pm IST / 2pm GMT / 6am PT.

The interview will cover Barack Obama’s memoir “The Promised Land” along with discussions about his legacy, democracy, race, and the American Dream, reports MacRumors.

In addition, he will also discuss the years leading up to his presidency and reflect on the “aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House.”

The Oprah Conversation episode with Barack Obama will be available for free to everyone, even if you don’t have an ongoing Apple TV+ subscription.

Each episode of the conversation series explores stories and relevant topics that impact the world through influential people.

Winfrey has hosted a number of interviews covering a range of topics with thought leaders such as Emmanuel Acho, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, Bryan Stevenson, Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Stevie Wonder, and Dolly Parton.

All of those interviews are available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

