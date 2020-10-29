The US Presidential Elections 2020 is the hottest topic right now in the world with whether or not Donald Trump will come back or Joe Biden will become the new POTUS. Many Hollywood celebrities are asking fans to vote including Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston.

Advertisement

Selena, in fact, shared a screenshot of a direct message to Google CEO Sundar Pichai asking to immediately shut down disinformation ads.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez singer took to her official Instagram account to share the picture and tagged Google and Sundar in the same. The picture read, “Hi Sundar, Although we have never met, I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election. I’m hoping you are also just finding this out too. Please shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it. Thanks, Selena.”

Kudos to the Rare singer for bringing this up!

Reacting to Selena Gomez’s story, Jennifer Aniston also shared the screenshot of her Instagram story and wrote, “What. She. Said.” Take a look:

We hope Sundar Pichai is already looking into the matter.

Recently, Aniston took to social media and shared a picture of her voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Murder Mystery actress wrote:

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

Jennifer Aniston’s post continued reading, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀

This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ❤️🗳 PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

Be responsible you guys while voting and take Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston’s advice seriously.

Must Read: MAMA 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Baekhyun & Other Receive Top Nods, Full Nomination List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube