MAMA 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Baekhyun & Other Receive Top Nods, Full Nomination List Inside

The Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA is one of the most significant South Korean music awards ceremonies. MAMA 2020 is all set to be held on December 6, and we have got the nomination list. So scroll down to know who stands a chance to win an award in which category below.

Talking about MAMA 2020, to be eligible for a nomination, the music needed to be released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.

The MAMA 2020 nominations, announced on October 29, see singers and groups like BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, Taemin, MAMAMOO and Zico receiving the most recommendations. Here are the nominees:

BEST NEW MALE ARTIST

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

BEST NEW FEMALE ARTIST

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

BEST MALE ARTIST

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

BEST MALE GROUP

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

BEST FEMALE GROUP

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP

ATEEZ – ‘INCEPTION’

EXO – ‘Obsession’

NCT 127 – ‘Kick It’

TXT – ‘Can’t You See Me?’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Left & Right’

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP

BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’

ITZY – ‘Wannabe’

TWICE – ‘More & More’

Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’

IZ*ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’

Oh My Girl – ‘Nonstop’

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE SOLO

Kang Daniel – ‘Who U Are’

Sunmi – ‘Pporappippam’

Jessi – ‘NUNU NANA’

Taemin – ‘Criminal’

Hwasa – ‘Maria’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP

WINNER – ‘Hold’

Noel – ‘Late Night’

NU’EST – ‘I’m in Trouble’

Davichi – ‘Dear’

MAMAMOO – ‘HIP’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO

Baek Yerin – ‘Square (2017)’

Baekhyun – ‘Candy’

IU – ‘Blueming’

Jung Seung Hwan – ‘My Christmas wish’

Taeyeon – ‘Spark’

BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

DAY6 – ‘Zombie’

MC the MAX – ‘Bloom’

N.Flying – ‘Oh Really’

LEENALCHI – ‘Tiger is Coming’

HYUKOH – ‘Help’

BEST HIP HOP AND URBAN MUSIC

Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – ‘Amanda’ (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – ‘Holo’

Zico – ‘Any Song’

CHANGMO – ‘METEOR’

BEST ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK(OST)

Gaho – ‘Start’ (Itaewon Class)

Baek Yerin – ‘Here I Am Again’ (Crash Landing On You)

Sandeul – ‘Slightly Tipsy’ (She is My Type)

Joy – ‘Introduce Me A Good Person’ (Hospital Playlist)

Jo Jung Suk – ‘Aloha’ (Hospital Playlist)

BEST COLLABORATION

Park Jin Young – ‘When We Disco’ (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – ‘Leo’ (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – ‘First Winter’

IU – ‘Eight’ (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – ‘Summer Hate’ (Feat. Rain)

SONG OF THE YEAR (Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated.)

Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards winner of MAMA 2020 are zeroed in with 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales and 10% physical album sales

ATEEZ – ‘INCEPTION’

Baekhyun – ‘Candy’

Baek Yerin – ‘Here I Am Again’ (“Crash Landing On You”)

Baek Yerin –’Square (2017)’

BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’

BOL4 – ‘Leo’ (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

CHANGMO – ‘METEOR’

Davichi – ‘Dear’

DAY6 – ‘Zombie’

EXO – ‘Obsession’

Gaho – ‘Start’ (“Itaewon Class”)

Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – ‘Maria’

HYUKOH – ‘Help’

ITZY – ‘Wannabe’

IU – ‘Blueming’

IU – ‘Eight’ (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’

Jessi – ‘NUNU NANA’

Jo Jung Suk – ‘Aloha’ (Hospital Playlist)

Joy – ‘Introduce Me a Good Person’ (Hospital Playlist)

Jung Seung Hwan – ‘My Christmas Wish’

Kang Daniel – ‘Who U Are’

Lee Hi – ‘Holo’

LEENALCHI – ‘Tiger is Coming’

MC the MAX – ‘BLOOM’

MAMAMOO – ‘HIP’

N.Flying – ‘Oh Really’

NCT 127 – ‘Kick It’

Noel – ‘Late Night’

NU’EST – ‘I’m in Trouble’

Oh My Girl – ‘Nonstop’

Park Jin Young – ‘When We Disco’ (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’

Sandeul – ‘Slightly Tipsy’ (She is My Type)

SEVENTEEN – ‘Left & Right’

Sung Si Kyung & IU – ‘First Winter’

Sunmi – ‘Pporappippam’

Taemin – ‘Criminal’

Taeyeon – ‘Spark’

TWICE – ‘More & More’

TXT – ‘Can’t You See Me?’

WINNER – ‘Hold’

YUMDDA – ‘Amanda’ (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – ‘Any Song’

Zico – ‘Summer Hate’ (Feat. Rain)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated.)

The Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards winner of MAMA 2020 is derived from 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales and 20% physical album sales

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 (Nominees for the artist/genre categories, excluding Best OST and Best Collaboration, are automatically nominated. If both an individual artist and his/her group is eligible, then only the group is nominated.)

ATEEZ

Baek Yerin

BLACKPINK

BTS

CHANGMO

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

Davichi

DAY6

EXO

Giriboy

GOT7

HYUKOH

ITZY

IU

IZ*ONE

Jessi

Jung Seung Hwan

Kang Daniel

Lee Hi – “Holo”

LEENALCHI

MAMAMOO

MCND

MC the MAX

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

N.Flying

Noel

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Weeekly

WEi

WINNER

woo!ah!

YUMDDA

Zico

The Album of the Year winner of MAMA 2020 is decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. The winners of Worldwide Icon of the Year & Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 are determined based on 60% official votes, 20% social media votes and 20% global music video views. The Best Music Video winner is zeroed on the decision of 70% judge panel votes and 30% global music video views.

You can vote for your favourites online till December 5, 11:59 p.m. KST.

Who are you rooting for to take home the coveted MAMA 2020 award this year? Let us know in the comments below.

