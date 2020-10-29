MAMA 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Baekhyun & Other Receive Top Nods, Full Nomination List Inside

The Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA is one of the most significant South Korean music awards ceremonies. MAMA 2020 is all set to be held on December 6, and we have got the nomination list. So scroll down to know who stands a chance to win an award in which category below.
Talking about MAMA 2020, to be eligible for a nomination, the music needed to be released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.
The MAMA 2020 nominations, announced on October 29, see singers and groups like BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, Taemin, MAMAMOO and Zico receiving the most recommendations. Here are the nominees:
BEST NEW MALE ARTIST
CRAVITY
MCND
TOO
TREASURE
WEi
BEST NEW FEMALE ARTIST
cignature
Natty
SECRET NUMBER
Weeekly
woo!ah!
BEST MALE ARTIST
Kang Daniel
Park Jin Young
Baekhyun
Zico
Taemin
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Sunmi
IU
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
BEST MALE GROUP
EXO
GOT7
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
SEVENTEEN
BEST FEMALE GROUP
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
IZ*ONE
Oh My Girl
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP
ATEEZ – ‘INCEPTION’
EXO – ‘Obsession’
NCT 127 – ‘Kick It’
TXT – ‘Can’t You See Me?’
BTS – ‘Dynamite’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Left & Right’
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP
BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’
ITZY – ‘Wannabe’
TWICE – ‘More & More’
Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’
IZ*ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’
Oh My Girl – ‘Nonstop’
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE SOLO
Kang Daniel – ‘Who U Are’
Sunmi – ‘Pporappippam’
Jessi – ‘NUNU NANA’
Taemin – ‘Criminal’
Hwasa – ‘Maria’
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP
WINNER – ‘Hold’
Noel – ‘Late Night’
NU’EST – ‘I’m in Trouble’
Davichi – ‘Dear’
MAMAMOO – ‘HIP’
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO
Baek Yerin – ‘Square (2017)’
Baekhyun – ‘Candy’
IU – ‘Blueming’
Jung Seung Hwan – ‘My Christmas wish’
Taeyeon – ‘Spark’
BEST BAND PERFORMANCE
DAY6 – ‘Zombie’
MC the MAX – ‘Bloom’
N.Flying – ‘Oh Really’
LEENALCHI – ‘Tiger is Coming’
HYUKOH – ‘Help’
BEST HIP HOP AND URBAN MUSIC
Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Feat. BIG Naughty)
YUMDDA – ‘Amanda’ (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Lee Hi – ‘Holo’
Zico – ‘Any Song’
CHANGMO – ‘METEOR’
BEST ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK(OST)
Gaho – ‘Start’ (Itaewon Class)
Baek Yerin – ‘Here I Am Again’ (Crash Landing On You)
Sandeul – ‘Slightly Tipsy’ (She is My Type)
Joy – ‘Introduce Me A Good Person’ (Hospital Playlist)
Jo Jung Suk – ‘Aloha’ (Hospital Playlist)
BEST COLLABORATION
Park Jin Young – ‘When We Disco’ (Duet with Sunmi)
BOL4 – ‘Leo’ (Feat. Baekhyun)
Sung Si Kyung & IU – ‘First Winter’
IU – ‘Eight’ (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
Zico – ‘Summer Hate’ (Feat. Rain)
SONG OF THE YEAR (Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated.)
Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards winner of MAMA 2020 are zeroed in with 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales and 10% physical album sales
ATEEZ – ‘INCEPTION’
Baekhyun – ‘Candy’
Baek Yerin – ‘Here I Am Again’ (“Crash Landing On You”)
Baek Yerin –’Square (2017)’
BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’
BOL4 – ‘Leo’ (Feat. Baekhyun)
BTS – ‘Dynamite’
CHANGMO – ‘METEOR’
Davichi – ‘Dear’
DAY6 – ‘Zombie’
EXO – ‘Obsession’
Gaho – ‘Start’ (“Itaewon Class”)
Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Feat. BIG Naughty)
Hwasa – ‘Maria’
HYUKOH – ‘Help’
ITZY – ‘Wannabe’
IU – ‘Blueming’
IU – ‘Eight’ (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
IZ*ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’
Jessi – ‘NUNU NANA’
Jo Jung Suk – ‘Aloha’ (Hospital Playlist)
Joy – ‘Introduce Me a Good Person’ (Hospital Playlist)
Jung Seung Hwan – ‘My Christmas Wish’
Kang Daniel – ‘Who U Are’
Lee Hi – ‘Holo’
LEENALCHI – ‘Tiger is Coming’
MC the MAX – ‘BLOOM’
MAMAMOO – ‘HIP’
N.Flying – ‘Oh Really’
NCT 127 – ‘Kick It’
Noel – ‘Late Night’
NU’EST – ‘I’m in Trouble’
Oh My Girl – ‘Nonstop’
Park Jin Young – ‘When We Disco’ (Duet with Sunmi)
Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’
Sandeul – ‘Slightly Tipsy’ (She is My Type)
SEVENTEEN – ‘Left & Right’
Sung Si Kyung & IU – ‘First Winter’
Sunmi – ‘Pporappippam’
Taemin – ‘Criminal’
Taeyeon – ‘Spark’
TWICE – ‘More & More’
TXT – ‘Can’t You See Me?’
WINNER – ‘Hold’
YUMDDA – ‘Amanda’ (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Zico – ‘Any Song’
Zico – ‘Summer Hate’ (Feat. Rain)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR (Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated.)
The Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards winner of MAMA 2020 is derived from 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales and 20% physical album sales
Baekhyun
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
EXO
GOT7
Hwasa
IU
IZ*ONE
Kang Daniel
MAMAMOO
MCND
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
Weeekly
WEi
woo!ah!
Zico
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 (Nominees for the artist/genre categories, excluding Best OST and Best Collaboration, are automatically nominated. If both an individual artist and his/her group is eligible, then only the group is nominated.)
ATEEZ
Baek Yerin
BLACKPINK
BTS
CHANGMO
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
Davichi
DAY6
EXO
Giriboy
GOT7
HYUKOH
ITZY
IU
IZ*ONE
Jessi
Jung Seung Hwan
Kang Daniel
Lee Hi – “Holo”
LEENALCHI
MAMAMOO
MCND
MC the MAX
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
N.Flying
Noel
NU’EST
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
Weeekly
WEi
WINNER
woo!ah!
YUMDDA
Zico
The Album of the Year winner of MAMA 2020 is decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. The winners of Worldwide Icon of the Year & Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 are determined based on 60% official votes, 20% social media votes and 20% global music video views. The Best Music Video winner is zeroed on the decision of 70% judge panel votes and 30% global music video views.
You can vote for your favourites online till December 5, 11:59 p.m. KST.
Who are you rooting for to take home the coveted MAMA 2020 award this year? Let us know in the comments below.
