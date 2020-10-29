Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: When Johnny Depp Starrer Crossed Harry Potter

Pirates Of The Caribbean is one of the topmost Hollywood franchise. We are not saying that but the records which every film of the series has created. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End released in 2007 as the 3rd part of the much-admired franchise and it proved to be huge at the box office.

Though it couldn’t cross the lifetime business of its previous part, it still did immensely well at the worldwide box office. Afterall reaching close to $1 billion mark in 2007 was something very fewer films could do.

Starring Johnny Depp along with Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, Jonathan Pryce and others, the film was directed by Gore Verbinski. Hans Zimmer composed the film’s music. Have a look at some interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End did a worldwide business of $960.9 million and domestic business of $309.4 million.

2) The film collected $651.5 million internationally and its major overseas contributors were Japan ($91 million), UK ($81.4 million), Germany ($59.4 million), France ($48.2 million), South Korea ($31.5 million), Spain ($31.4 million), Russia ($30.8 million), Australia ($29 million), Mexico ($24.3 million) and Italy ($22.4 million).

3) Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End is the 53rd highest-grossing film of all time globally even after 13 years of its release.

4) It proved to be top grosser of the year 2007 globally as it crossed the lifetime worldwide business of even Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix & Spide-Man 3. In the US, the film proved to be 4th highest grosser of that year.

5) It is 3rd highest-grossing film of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

6) For Johnny Depp, it’s the 4th highest-grossing film of his career so far.

How much do you love Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End movie and the franchise overall? What are your thoughts on these facts? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and facts related to popular films and franchise.

