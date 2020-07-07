Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise At The Worldwide Box Office: Here’s How The Johnny Depp Led Film Series Performed In Cinemas

Johnny Depp led Pirates Of The Caribbean is a huge Hollywood film series that started back in 2003. The first film itself was a huge success at the worldwide box office and made way for more films. As of now, the series has seen 5 film releases and all of them have done extremely well.

That said, two more films in the series are lined up and one of them is a spin-off. While there are exciting times ahead for the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, here’s how the previous films of the franchise have performed:

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Directed by Gore Verbinski, this Pirates of the Caribbean film released in 2006 and crossed $1 billion mark. Starring Johnny Depp along with Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley, the film did a worldwide business of $1,066 million and is currently the highest-grossing Pirates film.

2) Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Rob Marshall directed this 2011 Pirates film which turned out to be an immensely successful affair yet again. The film starring Johnny Depp along with Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Kevin R. McNally & Geoffrey Rush did a worldwide business of $1,046 million.

3) Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

This 2007 film missed the $1 billion mark with a little distance but nevertheless, it still scored an excellent $961 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. The Gore Verbinski directorial had Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Stellan Skarsgård, and others in lead.

4) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

This one released in 2017 and did an excellent business of $795 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film had Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Kevin R. McNally & Geoffrey Rush in lead roles.

5) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

This was the first film of Pirates Of The Caribbean series and thanks to the amazing success of its sequels, this one stands at last. The Gore Verbinski directorial did a worldwide business of $654 million. Along with Johnny Depp, the film had Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley & Jonathan Pryce in lead.

Which is your most favourite film among these?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!