Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s split became the talk of the town recently. The couple who were dating on and off for two years finally split a couple of weeks ago. Now, it looks like the singer has happily moved on.

Advertisement

Jessie, who is quite active on social media, has got her fans thinking about what is going in her mind with her cryptic posts. The singer has opened up about an unhealthy relationship after her split with Tatum. Continue reading further to know what she said.

Advertisement

According to reports in E! News, Jessie J quoted British writer Jay Shetty regarding relationship timelines and falling in love at any age, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 28. “Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy,” the quote read. “Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be.”

Jessie J, who dated Channing Tatum, on and off for two years before calling it quits in April, then shared another message pointing out the difference between dysfunctional partnerships and those that enrich your life. “Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support,” the passage read.

Jessie also reposted an image of a billboard that said, “Your energy is your greatest asset. Protect that sh-t.” The British songstress’ cryptic messages come after she confirmed her split from the Magic Mike star, on October 20, six months after Us Weekly confirmed the breakup.

Jessie J had shared a few Instagram posts after publicly addressing the relationship end. Few fans think that those are hinting at her past relationship and current mindset. The singer shared a photo of a neon sign that read, “I woke up wanting to kiss you” on Saturday, October 24. Three days later, she posted another neon sign image that read, “Lose Yourself.” She captioned the photo, “In the music. In the moment. In yourself. For yourself.” Check out the post below:

What do you think about Jessie J’s cryptic post?

Must Read: Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Is Happening! Wagner Moura AKA Pablo Escobar Returns With A Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube