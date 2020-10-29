Emily In Paris: Lily Collins FINALLY Breaks Her Silence On Criticism Around The Show

Netflix original series, Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins as the lead received mixed reviews. A section of society loved the show whereas French, in particular, didn’t like the show because of how Paris was portrayed in the same.

Lily was incredible in the show and along with her performance, fans loved her entire Emily wardrobe and were drooling over it. And it has to stand out because she was in the ‘Fashion Capital of the World’.

Lily Collins is finally addressing the criticism around the show breaking the silence. Yes, that’s correct. In ann interview with Vogue, the Emily In Paris actress revealed her silver lining amid all the bashing.

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift,” Lily told the magazine. “You’re being allowed to improve.”

Collins also revealed that the creator Darren Star already have potential ideas ready for the second season of the show.

Talking to E!News, Darren said, “I don’t know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices. The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go.”

The creator further added, “I hope it’s just pure entertainment for 10 episodes and that it gives people this sort of vicarious travel experience to Paris at a time when we can’t go. We were filming this a year ago and it was hard to imagine what the world would become. I think that it’s just a great way to travel.”

Meanwhile, we really liked the show and especially the cast including the new internet obsession Lucas Bravo who plays the character of Gabriel in the show.

We are totally looking forward to the second season of Emily In Paris and what Lily Collins have in the box for all her fans.

