Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo aka Diego Luna is returning! This morning has come in with a good news for all the Narcos fans across the globe. In the recent turn of events, Netflix has renewed Narcos: Mexico for a third season and are continuing the saga. The streaming giant is planning to begin shooting with all COVID-19 guidelines followed, and the details about the cast and showrunners has also been revealed. Read on to know everything that you are excited for.

Starting with the story of Pablo Escobar, Narcos has been a fan favourite since 2015. The show got a spin-off in Narcos: Mexico and the fans hailed that too. While the show has been renewed for a third season, showrunner Eric Newman has stepped aside and has given the trigger in Carlo Bernard’s hand. Carlo has been an executive producer on the franchise since 2015.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Talking about stepping aside as the showrunner of Narcos: Mexico, Eric Newman said, “I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows.”

Reminiscing his memories, the Narcos: Mexico former showrunner said, “When we began this endeavour — making a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production — it seemed insane. But Netflix saw its potential then, and their faith in us never wavered. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three of Narcos: Mexico in his extremely capable hands.”

One of the biggest highlights of the season 3 of the show is also that Wagner Moura aka Pablo Escobar also returns on the show. But wait, he returns as a director this time. He is said to direct two episodes of the new season.

Talking about the cast, Scoot McNairy makes a comeback. The actor in Narcos: Mexico is joined by Diego Luna, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

There are no details about the exact storyline out as of yet. How excited are you for Narcos: Mexico Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

