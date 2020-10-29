The world may be huge but very small if you’re a celebrity. And when you’re someone like Brad Pitt, life is really tough. From Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie, his relationships have constantly been under the radar. The latest one that joined the lover boy’s list was the German model, Nicole Poturalski.

For the unversed, it was back in August when Brad and Nicole were first spotted together. The rumoured duo was found kissing at the airport before boarding a flight to the South Of France. It is said that they enjoyed a lavish vacation and even stayed at Château Miraval, a property together owned by Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Another shocker came in when it was revealed that Nicole Poturalski is already married. The German beauty is reportedly in an open relationship with Roland Mary. They’re even blessed with a 7-year-old son together. What’s also surprising is that Brad Pitt met his ladylove at the restaurant owned by Roland.

Albeit, this 3 months of rollercoaster romance has finally come to an end. Yes, you heard that right. As per a report by Page Six, Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have parted ways. It all happened even before we could get a hint of it.

It is said that both Brad and Nicole very well knew that their romance was just casual. “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” reveals a source close to the development. The separation happened ‘a while back.’

Nicole Poturalski had previously addressed rumours of a rift with Angelina Jolie as well. The model had posted a stunning picture of herself in an orange dress back in September. It was captioned, “happy people don’t hate.”

One of the users reacted to her caption and commented, “if so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

Brad Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend didn’t hold back and answered, “No I delete comments that are offending because nobody needs hater on this page that’s why its ciaaaaooo immediately [sic].”

Well, now that Brad and Nicole are no more together, we wonder what is Angelina Jolie’s reaction to the same.

