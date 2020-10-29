Leanza Cornett 'Miss America 1993' Passes Away At 49

We have been saying that the year 2020 is amongst the worst years in the recent past and seems like it still has more left in its kitty. We saw several great people biding a last goodbye to us and now, a tragic piece of news is in about Miss America 1993, Leanza Cornett.

Raised in Jacksonville, Cornett was honoured as Miss America in 1993. She passed away at the age of 49. The news was first confirmed by a social media page, Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love. As per the page, on 12th October Cornett sustained a head injury. The page has been sharing regular updates on former Miss America’s health. It is learnt that she underwent an emergency surgery post the head injury.

Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love’s post read, “I’m here to let you know Leanza passed this afternoon. She was so loved. I don’t feel like writing a lot right now; my heart is broken.”

Even Miss America organisation shared a heartfelt post through their Facebook page. The post read, “It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away.

Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you. We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss. At the moment, we do not have any further information regarding service for Leanza and we ask that you please respect her family during this difficult time. Hold on tight to those you love today. Time is certainly precious.

With much love,

The MAO Team.”

https://www.facebook.com/missamerica/posts/10159880324052573

For the unversed, Leanza Cornett served as a reporter on Entertainment Tonight. She was also an activist. She had even made appearances in shows like CSI, Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Weeds.

Speaking of her, actress and Miss America 1998, Kate Shindle wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the loss of @LeanzaCornett. A trailblazer, an amazing talent, a human who fought for the world to be better and took the time to share what she had learned when I, too, aspired to use the @MissAmerica title in the battle against HIV/AIDS. #RIP, my friend.” Cornett’s death was noted on the Facebook page for the Miss America Organization. The tribute read in part, “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you.”

Heartbroken to hear about the loss of @LeanzaCornett. A trailblazer, an amazing talent, a human who fought for the world to be better and took the time to share what she had learned when I, too, aspired to use the @MissAmerica title in the battle against HIV/AIDS. #RIP, my friend pic.twitter.com/Nh6gWY2E7t — kate shindle (@kateshindle) October 28, 2020

May Cornett’s soul rest in peace!

