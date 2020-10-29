The Witcher Season 2 Fans, Rejoice! New Nilfgaardian Armor From Henry Cavill Starrer Revealed!

Here is a piece of exciting news for The Witcher fans. Season 2’s Nilfgaardian armor has been revealed in a new photo from the set. Earlier, we have already seen Henry Cavill’s rigorous training to adapt to the character. The season one of the show was released last year and it was seen as Netflix’s response to the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones. The series was well received by the audience as well as the critics.

For the unversed, The Witcher is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and their video games. The show primarily focuses on three main characters: monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Princess Ciri (Freya Allen).

Like other movies and series, The Witcher season 2’s shooting also got delayed several times due to the pandemic of coronavirus but finally the filming for the show is currently underway and has been since August. We keep seeing the new looks of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer in amazing fan arts.

A Fan site named Redanian Intelligence has revealed the first look of Eamon Farren (Nilfgaardian knight Cahir) on set while filming The Witcher season 2. In the picture, we see him wearing a brand new armor. The picture also features Nilfgaardian sorceress Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni). Have a look at the photo here.

EXCLUSIVE: New Nilfgaardian armour in #TheWitcher Season 2 finally revealed!https://t.co/WHEpTK5Gv4 — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 28, 2020

According to Screenrant, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has revealed that season 2 will dig deeper into both Cahir and Fringilla, as well as why they care so much about Nilfgaard. After season 2 Nilfgaard as a war-hungry empire that seeks to conquer every kingdom it comes across, it would be really entertaining to watch what happens next.

As far as release date of season 2 is concerned, there hasn’t been any official announcement till now but if the production of the show has resumed, it should be released around mid-2021. How excited are you for The Witcher season 2? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

