Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire To Help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker In THIS Way

Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in action after a long break in 2020 due to COVID-19. Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 has started the shooting in Atlanta. The actor and his co-star Zendaya confirmed the news and shared pics and video sharing their excitement. The movie has been grabbing lots of headlines for many reasons and one them is Tobey Maguire.

A long time ago, there were speculations that in the threequel, Tobey will play Uncle Ben for Peter Parker. However, with time the rumours died. However, from the past few weeks, his casting in the MCU film again made headlines along with Andrew Garfield. Both the actors have earlier played the superhero.

The rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being in Spider-Man 3 are getting stronger day-by-day. While Sony has stated they haven’t approached the actors, they didn’t deny the news. Everyone wants to know what role Tobey will play in the Tom Holland starrer. Well, here’s an update. As reported by We Got This Covered, the actor will act as a mentor to Holland’s Peter Parker.

The report mentioned that in Spider-Man 3, Tobey Maguire would be like a father figure to Tom Holland‘s character in the film. He might also wear his Spidey outfit along with Andrew. If that happens, this will be the first live-action Spider-verse movie.

Meanwhile, apart from Tobey and Andrew, there are reports that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also be a part of the movie. In fact, it will be Master of The Mystic Arts who will bring Tobey and Andrew to help Holland’s, Peter Parker. If this happens, the movie will indeed be a treat for all the Marvel comic fans. Recently, there were also reports that The Devil All The Time actor wants his character to go in space again. The first time Peter went in space was in Avengers: Infinity War along with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Doctor Strange,

Do you want to see Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

