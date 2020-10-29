Angelina Jolie’s Custody Battle Against Brad Pitt In Trouble! Deets Inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have become the talk of the town, not for their romance but for their ongoing custody battle. Both these actors love their kids and want to be with them. But, for that, they need to come to a conclusion, and that looks quite impossible now.

The latest reports suggest that Angelina’s lawyer has withdrawn from the case. Now, this sure comes as a shock for the actress. Continue reading further to get all the details you would want to know about this.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie’s legal team has experienced a shakeup amid her ongoing custody battle with estranged husband, Brad Pitt. Priya Sopori, who worked alongside Angelina’s lead lawyer Samantha DeJean, filed a “Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record” with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 9.

The document doesn’t state the lawyer’s reason for withdrawing from the custody case. For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt legal battle began in Sept. 2016. This is the same time when the Maleficent actress filed for divorce and requested joint legal custody but primary physical custody of their six children, Madox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor responded to her divorce filing in Nov. 2016 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their six children.

It is already four years, but the custody battle still continues. One thing that has changed over these four years is that from fighting for the custody of 6 children, they are now fighting for 5. Maddox, who is now 19, gets to make his own decision.

In Nov. 2018, it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reached a temporary custody agreement but that the exact details of this deal were confidential. The outlet later claimed in Dec. 2018 that Brad “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” but will “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids.”

This didn’t mean the Mr. & Mrs Smith co-stars’ custody and divorce battle was over, though. We can only wait to hear what conclusion is drawn in this battle.

Who do you think amongst Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will get the custody?

