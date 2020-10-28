Avengers: Endgame: THIS Scene Between Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man & Benedict Cumberbatch Was NOT Scripted, WHOA!

It’s been well more than a year since we bid adieu to few of our most favourite Avengers with Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America fans had a tough time towards the end of that film. In recent news, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has revealed probably one of the best trivia of the film.

We’ve been doing Avengers trivia for quite some time now, feel free to check hundreds of them by clicking here. This fact revealed by Scott could well find an entry in the list of most interesting thinks about Endgame.

Before we get into this Avengers: Endgame trivia, let us tell you guys about which scene is Scott speaking about. It’s just before the Robert Downey Jr’s epic “I am Iron Man” scene when Benedict Cumberbatch shows his index finger to Tony Stark.

It all started with a regular Twitter post by Scott Derrickson on which he got a GIF from the above-mentioned scene. Replying to the GIF, Derrickson wrote, “Benedict told me this moment was an improv.”

This made Doctor Strange fans go crazy, and everyone started talking about it. A fan tweeted, “We can all agree that Marvel has been on point with their casting choices. They all look like they were born to play their parts and are all on top of their game with their acting abilities.” Another said, “You can tell him it might be the most emotionally charged single finger in cinematic history, his and ET’s.”

Check out his tweet here:

Benedict told me this moment was an improv. https://t.co/d5fvwTTrwl — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 27, 2020

This particular scene from Avengers: Endgame is a call back to one of the essential scenes from Avengers: Infinity War. The scene in which Tony Stark asks Doctor Strange, “How many do we win?” and he replies as, “One.”

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in their conversation with The Hollywood Reporter had revealed how this scene became such an important one. Markus said, “The only way this works is if Tony dies. If you go back and watch Infinity War, when [Strange] says ‘one,’ Benedict … is just choked on emotion. Now that you know the end go back and watch that moment. He means, ‘You’re going to have to die, Tony.'”

