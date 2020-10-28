Demi Lovato Will Host People's Choice Awards 2020, Jennifer Lopez To Receive People's Icon Award

People’s Choice Awards 2020 is all set to be held on November 15. With just a couple of weeks left until the big night, we bring you some details about the event. Singer-actress Demi Lovato will host the Peoples Choice Awards this year. Below are more details about the event.

Advertisement

The People’s Choice Awards recognize the achievements of pople in the entertainment world on the basis of votes by the general public and fans. Scroll down to know who is takin home the People’s Champion and People’s Icon award.

Advertisement

In an article of E!, Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital, said, “Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

Demi Lovato had a musical start in 2020. She kicked off the year with the debut of her ballad ‘Anyone’ during a performance at the Grammy Awards. Besides this, she also made her presence felt at the Super Bowl this year by singing the National Anthem.

In March, she released her self-reflective single ‘I love me.’ This was followed up with her collaboration with Sam Smith in April, ‘I’m ready.’ Demi also partnered with Marshmello to release ‘Ok not to be ok’ on World Suicide Prevention Day, which aimed to destigmatise mental health.

In a collaboration with Finneas, Demi Lovato released ‘Commander in chief.’ The track criticised US President Donald Trump ahead of the election. As per reports, she will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards.

Getting back to the recognition being given at The People’s Choice Awards, the event will felicitate Tyler Perry. He will receive People’s Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the Covid pandemic and this year’s protests for Black rights. Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award for her role in Hustlers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: From Daniel Craig To Shatrughan Sinha, Here Is What Celebs Feel About The Decision Of Reopening Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube