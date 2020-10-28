Joaquin Phoenix Birthday! Joker Actor's Unseen PICS With Late Brother River & Family Are Beautiful Beyond WORDS

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most talented actors in the world. He has done some incredible work in the West including films like Joker, I’m Still Here, Her and Walk The Line to name a few. Today, the actor is celebrating his 46th birthday with his newborn son, River and fiancee Rooney Mara.

Now, if you’re a Joaquin fan you would know that he named his son on his late brother’s name River who died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 23.

Joaquin Phoenix isn’t just a great actor but also an environmentalist, animal rights activist, and producer. Earlier this year, he won an Oscar for the best actor for his film, Joker and while receiving the award, he gave the best acceptance speech.

Today, on his 46th birthday, we are going to share some unseen pictures of Joaquin with his family and brother River.

The Joker actor has four sisters named Rain Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Jodean Phoenix and Liberty Phoenix. Those are some really interesting names, we must say.

This picture is from 1986, taken at Joaquin’s home in Los Angeles, California and he’s sitting with all his sibling and parents. Quite a beautiful family portrait that is.

Did y’all manage to spot Joaquin in this picture? Look at that precious smile.

This picture was taken in 1985 when Joaquin and River were cooking together at their LA home. And someone rightly said ‘Every picture tells a story’.

That’s one lovely family portrait and now we know that Joaquin has indeed taken the best features of his mother and father.

Look at those faces!

Not just the Joker actor but it seems like the talent runs in the family. His siblings are sitting with musical instruments and we would love to see Joaquin singing for us someday!

Oh boy, we are living for that smile!

This was 1985 again where Joaquin Phoenix is plucking oranges from his garden in LA. What a wonderful childhood he has spent!

Happy birthday, you star!

