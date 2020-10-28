Kylie Jenner Wants More Kids 'SO BAD'; Says, "I Think About It Every Day"

The Kardijenners are back to being in the headlines. If not for their fashion game or relationships, they grab all eyeballs for their little cuties. Well, today we are going to be talking about Kylie Jenner who cannot wait to be a mother again.

Yes! You heard it right. The diva is already a mom to her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and wants to experience this joy once again. Want to know more about it? Then continue reading further.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, nothing makes Kylie Jenner happier than being a mom to her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Even though Kylie loves to watch her daughter grow so beautifully every day, she is going to miss getting to experience these precious growth moments. Which is why she wants another baby, but she just doesn’t have a timetable yet for when she plans to give Stormi a little brother or sister.

Kylie Jenner made the admission during an Oct. 27, 2020 video on beauty vlogger James Charles’ YouTube channel. Talking about Stormi, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “She’s the best baby of all time. She’s smart beyond her years. She’s a little over two and a half now. I’m getting to the…I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.” James then asked, “Do you want more?” and Kylie told him “I want more so bad.”

“I want more so bad,” Kylie reiterated and went on to explain, “I actually think about it every day. I just still like I don’t know when. I’m not planning; I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t like to want more almost.”

Kylie Jenner admitted that it has been tough making sure she’s doing everything she can to give Stormi the best upbringing possible. “I mean, being a parent though is stressful like to do the right thing at all times. Like, I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn like the best way to raise your kid, but I think every kid is different. Just do whatever you think is best for your child,” she told James.

Kylie and Travis have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship. Even though the couple broke up in October 2019, they still seem to have a lot of feelings alive between them. If Kylie is planning on having another baby, we wonder who the dad will be?

Watch the full video here:

