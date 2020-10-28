Remember that iconic moment when all the female superheroes came together during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame? While it received mixed reactions, the majority of them found the scene empowering. A lot of fans were smart enough to sense that Marvel might come up with all-female superhero movie. The scene had all the women Avengers including Black Panther’s Letitia Wright aka Shuri.

Everyone knows Shuri is a great deal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was her who would a way to save Ultron in Avengers: Infinity War. However, Thanos managed to do what he had to. But in the final battle, he failed and credit goes to all the superheroes and Iron Man. Now, the actress has opened up on all-female Avengers movie.

In an interaction with Yahoo, the Black Panther star said, “I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

Letitia Wright further talked about being a part of Black Panther and playing an impactful character like Shuri. The actress stated, “It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for Black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world.”

If there is an all female-Avengers movie, one would feel the absence of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow for sure!

Meanwhile, after Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate demise in August, fans are requesting Marvel to not replace him as T’Challa. They want Shuri to take his place in Black Panther 2. The star cast and entire MCU cast and crew are shaken with Boseman’s loss. So far, the director has not revealed how he is planning to go with the sequel of the 2017 film.

Do you want an all-female Avengers movie? Do let us know what do you think about it in the comments section below.

