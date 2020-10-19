Actress Letitia Wright is well known as Princess Shuri from Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She recently revealed that she finds it strange to reprise her role in the film franchise without on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman aka King T’Challa aka the Black Panther. Read on to know what she said.

Letitia, during a recent interaction, said that the cast is still mourning the loss of Chadwick. For those who do not remember, the actor passed away after suffering from colon cancer since 2016.

In the candid interview with Net-A-Porter’s digital title PORTER, Letitia Wright said, “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it (Black Panther) without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

A lot of MCU and Black Panther Fans are demanding the makers make Letitia’s Shuri the superhero in the franchise. For those who do not know, in comics, it was T’Challa’s sister who becomes the Queen of Wakanda. Recently, an Instagram artist, Boss Logic, created an artwork wherein Letitia Wright is donning the Black Panther suit.

On the work front, Letitia Wright is all set to star in the upcoming series Small Axe. The show depicts the brutal hardships brought upon London’s West Indian community in the 20th century. The series tells five stories of how the community shaped their destiny between the 1960s and 1980, despite the racism and discrimination they faced.

Talking about Small Axe, Letitia said, “I’m still trying to process it. It’s special.” Talking about connecting with the character and the series storyline she continued, “I immediately got it, y’ know? Hearing the lingo that you’re so used to hearing in your own household, how we dress, how we interact… That was beautiful to see. Letitia added, “I’m so used to seeing other people’s cultures. Now it’s their turn to be educated.”

