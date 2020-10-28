Back in August, on this very date, we lost one of the most humble stars in the form of Chadwick Boseman. With so much pain in life, the Black Panther actor entertained us and never let go that beautiful smile on his face. Unfortunately, he lost the battle to colon cancer but there’s some happy news regarding one of his brothers, Kevin, and we hope he’s keeping an eye from heaven.

For the unversed, Kevin is a dancer and a choreographer, who too has been fighting with cancer. On 14th October, Kevin shared about his two years of remission from cancer. Isn’t that a cheering news?

As per The Shade Room, Chadwick Boseman’s brother shared an Instagram story on his two years of remission from cancer. “Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020,” as written by Kevin. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission,” he quoted.

While talking to The Grio, Kevin stated that he shared the news because it was something positive in a year full of negativity. “Something to smile about. Something to shout about. I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mentally. Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth,” he added.

Recently, Chadwick Boseman’s producing partner Logan Coles, agent Michael Greene and personal trainer Addison Henderson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter why the late actor kept his cancer hidden from everyone.

Logan, Michael and Addison said that Chadwick Boseman was inspired by his mother to keep his cancer battle private. They said, “[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him. He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”

Meanwhile, since Chadwick Boseman passed aways, fans have requested MCU not to replace him as Black Panther. They want Marvel to let Shuri take the mantle ahead from T’Challa.

