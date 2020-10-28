This Is Us Season 5 Starts With A Twist, Netizens Are Going Gaga Over The Show

This Is Us is back with season 5. The two-episode premiere of the much loved NBC happened recently and it made the fans smile and also made the emotional at the same time.

The season 5 of This Is Us started with a huge surprise and twist as it was revealed that Randall’s birth mother, Laurel didn’t die after his birth. It was earlier stated that she died due to an overdose a little while after giving birth to Randell. However, in the premiere, it was revealed that she was revived by a paramedic.

This is the second time, a dead character in This Is Us has been revived. Does that mean even Jack can be revived? Creator Dan Fogelman doesn’t think so. Talking to Deadline, he said, “No, Jack is definitely not alive, and no, nobody else is coming back to life,”

Also talking about if Laurel is still alive, Fogelman said, “That’s a big part of Randall’s journey in the front half of this season,” He added, “It’s about her, and it’s also really about Randall’s character and what learning her story does for him.”

The premiere of This Is Us was earlier supposed to happen before elections. Talking about the reason, Dan Fogelman earlier said, “It was really important to me — and to us — to get these episodes on before the election, not because they are political but because I think they are difficult and they are hopeful, and we felt it was important to us to put them on TV now with no agenda other than that,”

Meanwhile, This Is Us has really got the fans excited. A lot of the fans of the show are sharing everything that’s making their heart skip a beat. Have a look at some of the tweets:

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman & others in lead. The show started in 2016 and will end with the end of season 6.

