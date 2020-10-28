Priyanka Chopra Joins Sam Heughan & Celine Dion For Romantic Drama 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the busiest stars and has her kitty overloaded with projects as an actor and a producer too. Turns out that she is adding one more to her bag. Priyanka has just made the biggest announcement and is all set to star alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in a Screen Gems’ romantic drama that is tentatively titled Text For You. Below are all the details about the same.

This is the first time that the three are collaborating. The film is being helmed by Grace Is Gone filmmaker Jim Strouse. He has also written the screenplay with Laury Kahn who is credited as the writer. Text For You has taken inspiration from a German film SMS Fur Dich. Released back in 2016 the film was a Box Office success.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celina Dion, the film is about a lady who loses her fiancé in a tragic incident. To cope up with that and find solace, she writes a romantic letter to his old contact number. It happens so that the number is then assigned to a man who is suffering to a similar trauma. Destiny brings the two together but their past still haunts them and stops them from taking the next step.

Sharing the excitement about the new project and announcing it, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!(sic).”

The Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan starrer is also special for a wonderful, well, romantic reason. Celina Dion who has joined the film as a cast will also be inducing her heartbreaking music to this already melancholic story. The five-time Grammy winner is known for her melodies My Heart Will Go On, The Power Of Love and others.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The actor is now gearing up for her Netflix Original The White Tiger. She also has another project with Netflix titled We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka is also collaborating with Mindy Kaling on a project. The speculation brigade also has that she will be seen in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.

