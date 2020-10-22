Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Are Too Busy Kissing To Notice Glen Powell Mimicking Them

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas are indeed one of the cutest and fun couples. These two stars are very active on their social media pages and keep entertaining their fans. Recently Nick took to his social media to wish his dear friend and actor Glen Powell.

Glen has starred in several Hollywood movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Hidden Figures and Scream Queens. The social media was filled with many people wishing the actor. But, what caught our attention was Nick’s quirky birthday wish. Continue reading to know about the wish.

On October 21, Glen Powell celebrated his 32nd birthday. Singer Nick Jonas was one of the many stars who took to Instagram to wish the actor. The singer dug out a picture from the time he, wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Glen vacationed together and shared it on his Instagram Stories to wish the actor.

In the photo, Nick Jonas is seen planting a kiss on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose face was hidden under her huge hat. While Glen Powell acted like the third wheel and can be seen pouting as he stands behind Nick in the shot.

The Jonas Brothers singer shared the photo and wrote, “Happy birthday @glenpowell” before adding, “We love you.” Check out the photo below:

Well, Glen Powell too had shared a quirky video on his gram where once again he can be seen doubling up as a third wheel during Nick and Priyanka’s intimate moment. Check it out:

All these pictures and videos are supposedly clicked during the New Year celebrations when Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas & Glen Powell joined their friends to ring in 2020. Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a couple of photos featuring the huge gang at the beach. She wrote, “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives..” Check out the image below:

Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that these three make a great team together! What do you think?

