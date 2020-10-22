The Abhishek Kapoor directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has been in the news very often recently. Yesterday it was announced that the film is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. While this came in as a piece of exciting news for the fans, today’s update will up your excitement a notch higher. Vaani as per the grapevine is playing a transgender character, and below are all the details.

Ayushmann has been prepping for this character which he calls unique for a while now. The actor has bulked up, and the picture that released today is evident. Now making news is Vaani’s character.

As per a Bollywood Hungama, Vaani Kapoor is breaking the glass ceiling and is all set to play a transgender character. There are no confirmation or details about the same out as of yet, but the buzz is strong. The same report also says that Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing a cross-functional athlete. He will also be seen in a romantic angle. His character will be in an intense relationship with a transgender person. Abhishek Kapoor, who is directing the film, has not commented on the same.

Yesterday while announcing the title of the film, Vaani Kapoor wrote, “It’s time to fall in love! Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui.Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor!@Abhishekapoor @ayushmannk #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor_ @TSeries @gitspictures.”

Meanwhile recently talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s training for the role opposite Vaani Kapoor, a source has revealed his regime. Talking to DNA, the source said, “Ayushmann has been extremely regimented about his training routine, and he has now flown his trainer Rakesh to Chandigarh so that he can achieve the physique for the film. It’s literally a race to the finish now.”

The source added, “Rakesh understands Ayushmann thoroughly, having worked with him for years and he has been extremely clued in about this film’s look. Ayushmann has to flaunt a certain physique on the screen that he has never attempted and Rakesh has been guiding him through the journey.”

What do you have to say about Vaani Kapoor playing a Transgender person? Let us know in the comments section below.

