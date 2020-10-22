Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Makers Unveil Vikramaditya’s Look!

Makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ unveiled the Pan-India actor’s first look as Vikramaditya just two days before his birthday. Standing right up to the fans excitement, fans have touted him as the modern-age lover boy.

Advertisement

Dressed to kill, the actor is carrying the semi-formal urban cool look with utmost confidence. The look has stirred a lot of anticipation as to his role and the story line.

Advertisement

Fandom army of Prabhas has been buzzing ever since and they can’t hold on to their excitement to see the actor returning in a romantic movie. The fans have taken it to their social media to bestow love and appreciation for their Pan-India superstar.

Some of the tweets reads as:

Aaaaat Darling 💘

Introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya from #RadheShyam 😍

#RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas

🔥 #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!

#RadheShyamSurprise 😍 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas

WAH!! ❤

Can’t take my eyes off… 😍

#Prabhas as #Vikramaditya

#RadheShyam

The BIG movement has arrived 🔥🔥🔥

Here’s introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam ! 😍

#AdvanceHBDPrabhas

#Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam

A Pan india film 🔥

#RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas

Prabhas has a colossal fandom and his fans surely can’t keep calm after this first look to see their how their darling actor will in the movie.

Going big and how, Prabhas enjoys a vast trajectory of forthcoming movies including Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and many more. Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Must Read: Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Now Release On Eid 2021?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube